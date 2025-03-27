Bhubaneswar: A heatwave alert was issued for parts of Odisha for the next three days, the IMD said.

The day temperature is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next three days in the state, while there will be no large change in the weather thereafter, it said.

The IMD issued a ‘Yellow’ alert to ‘be aware’ for Sambalpur and Boudh districts for Friday.

A similar alert was issued for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi districts for Saturday, and Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh and Sundargarh for Sunday.

At least eight places in the state recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above Thursday.

Jharsuguda town was the hottest place in the state, recording 41.4 degrees Celsius.

PTI