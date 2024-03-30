Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions have gripped several parts of Odisha as day temperature crossed 38 degrees Celsius in as many as 20 locations across the state.

According to meteorological sources, temperatures peaked at 41 degrees Celsius in Malkangiri, the highest in the state while the mercury hovered over 40 degrees Celsius at Bolangir and Boudh, Titilagarh, and Nayagarh.

Additionally, 15 more places in the state recorded daytime temperatures rising to over 38 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report said dry conditions prevailed over major parts of the state, with high solar insolation, likely leading to maximum temperatures ranging between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in interior districts and between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in coastal areas over the next 4 to 5 days.

The night temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius during this period. Warm night conditions prevalent in isolated areas of interior Odisha are expected to persist over the next 4 to 5 days with relative humidity ranging from 50 to 70 per cent over coastal Odisha and 30 to 50 per cent over interior districts.

The people are advised to take precautionary measures when outdoors during the day, considering the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange warning for thunderstorms with lightning across several parts of Odisha until March 31.

Additionally, some regions may experience hail accompanied by gusty winds. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in specific districts March 31 and April 1.

To mitigate heat-related risks, the state government has issued heatwave warnings, urging authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent human casualties.

