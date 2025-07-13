Bhubaneswar: Heatwaves in India are expected to intensify in the coming years, leading to a rise in heat stress, said Akhil Srivastava from the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He noted that 2024 has been recorded as the warmest year since 1901, highlighting the growing impact of global climate change.

According to Srivastava, ten of the fifteen warmest years have occurred between 2010 and 2024.

The five warmest years, in descending order, are: 2024 (+0.65°C), 2016 (+0.54°C), 2009 (+0.40°C), 2010 (+0.39°C) and 2017 (+0.38°C).

Speaking at the two-day international conclave on ‘Climate Change and Global Warming, Issues and Prospects’ at SOA Deemed to be University recently, Srivastava emphasised that it is not only high temperatures that contribute to the severity of heat waves.

Several other meteorological factors also play a significant role in amplifying their impact.

“A combination of meteorological parameters, such as maximum and minimum temperatures, relative humidity, wind speed, heat wave duration, and intensity, worsens the effects of heat stress,” he explained.

Srivastava also pointed out that the number of heat wave events increased by about 24 per cent during 2010 to 2019 compared to 2000 to 2009.

Meanwhile, the associated mortality rate rose by approximately 27 per cent during the same period.

He further stated that although the mortality rate due to tropical cyclones has dropped by 94 per cent over the past two decades, deaths related to heatwaves have surged by more than 62 per cent.

“Heatwaves are emerging as the second deadliest form of extreme weather in terms of human casualties and losses, he said.

“With ongoing climate change, their intensity and impact are expected to grow,” Srivastava added.

PNN