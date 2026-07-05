Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts in Odisha as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coast intensified Sunday, bringing widespread rainfall across the state.

The Weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days and issued a red warning for Baragada, Sambalpur and Nuapada districts Sunday.

An orange warning has been issued for Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Debagada, Sonpur, Balangir and Kalahandi.

While a yellow warning is in place for Baleshwar, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudhagada, Kandhamala, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area has become more organised, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.4 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestward with height. The system is expected to move west-northwest across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh over the next three days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Odisha during this period, with the possibility of localized flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable areas, the office added.

Rainfall remained widespread across the state Saturday. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Koraput recorded the highest rainfall at 69.2 mm, followed by Balangir with 67 mm, Sonepur with 52 mm, Khordha with 47 mm, Bhubaneswar with 45.6 mm, and Dhenkanal with 41 mm, according to the weather office.