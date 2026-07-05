Bhubaneswar: Bharatpur police Saturday arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of facilitating the purchase of Bhoodan land and later threatening him when he demanded are fund, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rina Pradhan (39), wife of Sanatan Pradhan, is a native of Machhapada in Nayagarh district and was residing at BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar. Police said Rina and her husband allegedly induced the complainant to pay Rs 1.75 lakh by falsely promising to facilitate the purchase of Bhoodan land.

Of the total amount, Rs 1.05 lakh was transferred to Sanatan’s bank account, while Rs 70,000 was paid to Rina through a cheque.