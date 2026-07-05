Kendujhar: A couple was allegedly strangled to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Kendujhar district and five persons have been arrested in connection with the double murder, police said Saturday.

The incident took place in Hulla Bahali village under Bali Parbat Panchayat in the Daitari police limits, triggering shock throughout the area. The arrested accused have been identified as Shiba Munda, Ranga Bandra, Gamsa Hansda, Antus Kumar Topno and Anup Murmu, all residents of Burlabahali village under Daitari police station.

The five accused, aged between 25 and 50 years, were produced before a local court Saturday. The deceased were identified as Khageswar Soren, 42, and his wife, Tuni Soren, 35. According to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Kumar Panda, the couple had been missing since June 25.

After their family lodged a complaint, police launched an investigation and detained five suspects for questioning. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the murders. Police said villagers had long suspected the couple of practising witchcraft and allegedly conspired to eliminate them.

On the night of the crime, the couple’s sons had gone to visit relatives at Bhagamunda village, while Khageswar and Tuni were sleeping on the verandah of their house. At around 10 pm, the accused allegedly strangled the couple using towels.

The bodies were then trans ported about half a kilometre from the house to an abandoned well near a forest. The accused allegedly tied the victims’ hands and legs with rope and wire, fastened stones to the bodies and dumped them into the well in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

After receiving the missing persons complaint, police intensified the investigation and, based on the disclosures by the accused, recovered the bodies from the well with the assistance of the Fire Services personnel.

The bodies, found in a naked condition with ropes and wires still tied to them, were sent to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination. Family members said Khageswar had been working at a local railway siding before returning home a few months ago to take up farming.

The couple is survived by two sons. After the family failed to trace the couple, they lodged a missing persons complaint at the Daitari police station Thursday.

Police recovered the bodies Friday and, following the post-mortem examination, arrested the accused and produced them before the court Saturday. Further investigation is underway.