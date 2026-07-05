Baliguda: Three motorcyclists were killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle on National Highway 59 near the Khadagana in Kandhamala district late Friday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shubham Raj Jena, 21, Sunil Jani, 27, and Chandan Suna, 25, all residents of the Nabarangpur police station area. According to police, the three were travelling on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle struck them near Mahasingi under Baliguda police station limits before fleeing the scene.

Shubham died on the spot, while Sunil and Chandan sustained critical injuries. Police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the accident site after receiving information about the crash and shifted the injured to the Baliguda SDH for treatment.

However, Sunil and Chandan later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, police said. The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Baliguda police have launched an investigation.