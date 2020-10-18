Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October 19.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of the state.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts of Odisha till Monday. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore and Baripada of Odisha.

