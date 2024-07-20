Bhubaneswar: Odisha experienced heavy rainfall Saturday as a depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Chilika Lake, officials said.

At least 23 families were moved to safety from vulnerable areas in Malkangiri district, which received heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain over the next five days.

According to sources in the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district received the highest rainfall of 220.5 mm, followed by 217 mm at Korkunda in the same district. Many parts of Malkangiri district have been inundated.

The depression laid around 40 km south-southwest of Puri and 70 km east-northeast of Gopalpur Saturday morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and it would gradually weaken in the next 24 hours till 8.30 am Sunday.

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday. Isolated heavy rainfall may continue in the state over the next five days, the IMD bulletin said.

The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Nuapada Saturday.

It also forecast heavy rainfall in Bargarh, Sunbarnapur, Sambalpur, Angul, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts during the day.

The weatherman warned of temporary water-logging in low-lying areas, poor visibility during intense rain and traffic congestion in urban areas.

On July 21, heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh.

Heavy rain may continue to lash a few places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal July 22, the IMD bulletin said.

The Met department also forecast heavy rainfall July 23 in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the situation and said, “The situation is under control and district administrations have been asked to take appropriate steps.”

Rainwater was flowing above several bridges in Malkangiri district, disrupting road communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela, Motu and Kalimela and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

An official release issued by the SRC office said that as reported by the Malkangiri collector, roads and bridges have been submerged in some parts of the district due to the rainfall.

Kanyashram and Challaguda bridges have been submerged, while Podia-Kalimela road has been affected.

Police have been deployed to prevent people from using the bridges, while tahsildars and BDOs have also been sent to the spots to take all necessary measures.

“As many as 23 families have been evacuated and moved to safety in Malkangiri district. Cooked food is being provided to them,” the minister said.

The collector of Nabarangpur district reported that a bridge over Turi River connecting Papadahandi and Chandahandi has been submerged and the traffic movement has been prohibited, he said.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu asked the district collectors to strictly prohibit the movement of vehicles in submerged roads and bridges till water receded.

“Local police must be at the site to regulate it,” the SRC said.

