Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Thursday predicted heavy rain in many districts across the state for the next few days.

Severe surge of floodwater caused by low pressure-induced rains has already marooned several districts of Odisha.

Also read: IMD issues rainfall, thunderstorm warning for 8 districts of Odisha

As per the latest bulletin issued by IMD regional centre this morning, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning will occur in over 20 districts across the state under the influence of active south-west monsoon.

The regional centre issued Yellow Warning for the following districts in Odisha for the next few days.

Yellow Warning (from 8.30am of Sept 3 till 8.30pm of Sept 4)

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Yellow Warning (from 8.30am of Sept 6 till 8.30pm of Sept 7)

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal.

IMD predicted more rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Odisha for the next four days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Sonepur districts today, the regional centre sources asserted.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

September 4, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal as well.

PNN