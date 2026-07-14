Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for several places in Odisha, including the pilgrim city of Puri, during Rath Yatra under the influence of a low-pressure system which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The world-famous Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held July 16 this year in Puri. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are expected to witness the festival.

A low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining west Bangladesh coasts during the next 24 hours, as per the IMD midday bulletin.

Under the impact of the evolving weather system, heavy to very heavy rain is expected to lash Puri from Wednesday to Friday morning. Heavy rain would also occur in several parts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts before Wednesday morning, the IMD said while putting these three districts under “red warning” (take action).

As sea condition would be rough to very rough, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coasts from July 14 to 18.

The IMD has issued an “orange warning” (be prepared to take action) for Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Baleshwar, Jajpur, Khordha, Puri, Kataka, Nayagada, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts and a “yellow warning” (be aware) for Deogarh, Sundaragada, Anugola, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

Similarly, “red warning” has been issued for Jagatsinghpur district and “orange warning” for Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, Khordha, Puri, Kataka, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Nayagada districts for Wednesday.

The IMD has also issued a “yellow warning” for Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Deogarh, Sundaragada, Anugola, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada districts for July 15.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, Khordha, Puri, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Anugola, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nayagada districts July 16.