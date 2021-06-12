Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said heavy rainfall will continue to lash several parts of the state for another two days.

The low pressure area formed Friday lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha. It is likely to become more marked and move west north-westwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days, the IMD said.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall has occurred at many parts of the state during the past two days and such activity will continue for another two days. Highest 9 cm rainfall was recorded at Soro in Balasore district during the past 24 hours.

Many other places including Kashipur (Rayagada), Gobindpur (Balasore), Tihidi (Bhadrak), Boden (Nuapada), Gop (Puri), Kalampur (Kalahandi), Kakatpur (Puri), Bhubaneswar, Koksara (Kalahandi), Kuchinda (Sambalpur), Joda (Keonjhar), Dharmagarh (Kalahandi), Nandapur (Koraput) have received heavy downpour in past 24 hours.

The Met department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara, Sunday.

A few places of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bargarh, Jajpur and Deogarh districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall the next day, it said.