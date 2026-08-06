Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set for another spell of widespread rain from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intensified showers across central and northern parts of the state over the next 48 hours.

Authorities have stepped up precautionary measures as heavy rainfall is likely to continue, while the weather system is also expected to provide much-needed recharge to rivers, reservoirs and groundwater after recent dry spells in several regions.

An orange alert has been issued for seven districts, Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, while the remaining seven districts are under a yellow alert.

The IMD has warned that northern Kerala could receive extremely heavy rainfall Friday, with residents in hilly and landslide-prone areas advised to remain vigilant.

As a precaution, educational institutions in Kottayam taluk, Thiruvalla taluk in Pathanamthitta, and Kuttanad, Chengannur and Karthikappally taluks in Alappuzha will remain closed Thursday.

Schools and colleges functioning as relief camps in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have also been given a holiday to facilitate relief operations.

Disaster management authorities said district administrations, emergency response teams and local bodies remain on alert, with continuous monitoring of river levels and vulnerable locations.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to high-range areas, heed official advisories and cooperate with local authorities.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a ‘Kallakkadal’ (swell surge) warning for parts of the Kerala coast.

High waves ranging from 1.1 to 1.4 metres are likely along stretches of the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha coasts until 11.30 pm Thursday.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been urged to stay away from vulnerable shorelines as a precaution.

With the southwest monsoon remaining active, officials say timely preparedness and public cooperation will be key to ensuring the state safely weathers the latest spell of heavy rain.