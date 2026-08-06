New Delhi: There is a growing need to develop a cadre of trained caregivers to address the current and future demand of care services in the country and also the potential opportunities for Indian caregiver professionals at the global platform, according to a new NITI Aayog report.

The report positions caregivers at the centre of the care ecosystem, recognising caregiving as a skilled, dignified and valued profession, while emphasising quality of care, professional recognition, workforce welfare, institutional support, and enabling families and communities to access reliable and affordable care.

Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, said the global demand for caregivers presents a unique opportunity to establish India as a global leader in traditional caregiving, unlock substantial economic value, create employment, strengthen recognition and social security for caregivers, as well as reinforce India’s cultural and knowledge-based soft power.

He emphasised that the report provides a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen institutional convergence, empower family and professional caregivers, and position India as a global hub for skilled caregiving services.

The report presents India’s caregiving ecosystem and outlines a comprehensive roadmap for building an organised, professional, accessible and future-ready system of care.

According to Dr R Balasubramaniam, Member, NITI Aayog, ‘Seva and Samvedana’ have always been at the heart of India’s civilisational ethos, and caregiving reflects these timeless values.

He highlighted that a robust caregiving ecosystem would strengthen social inclusion, develop a caring society, empower communities, create quality livelihoods and contribute significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047.

The report organises its recommendations across several strategic pillars, including policy, professional recognition of caregivers, workforce development, global cooperation, social security, family and community-based care, etc.

It also presents a roadmap for an organised, professional caregiving ecosystem through a National Policy on Caregiving and a National Caregiver Council, said NITI Aayog.