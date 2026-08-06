Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister R. Vinoth will present the state’s separate Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly Thursday, with farmers looking for major announcements on crop loan waivers, higher procurement prices and measures to address climate-related challenges.

The Agriculture Budget comes a day after Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson presented the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27, the maiden Budget of the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Expectations are high among farmers, particularly over a possible crop loan waiver. Farmers’ organisations have been pressing the government to waive cooperative crop loans availed up to February 28, and are hoping the Agriculture Budget will provide clarity on the extent and financial framework of such relief.

Minimum Support Price and procurement incentives for key crops are also expected to receive considerable attention.

Recent review meetings chaired by Chief Minister Vijay have discussed measures to improve returns for farmers, with paddy and sugarcane among the major crops in focus. Farmers are expecting the government to announce enhanced procurement incentives, steps to reduce production costs and measures to ensure timely payments.

Strengthening procurement centres and simplifying procedures for farmers selling their produce to government agencies are also among the demands.

Climate resilience is likely to emerge as another major theme of the Budget. Several agricultural regions have faced increasingly erratic weather conditions, including drought, excessive rainfall and changing monsoon patterns, affecting crop yields and farm incomes. The government is expected to outline measures for drought mitigation, irrigation improvement and water conservation, particularly in the Cauvery delta and drought-prone southern districts.

Investments in agricultural infrastructure, farm mechanisation, storage facilities and modern technologies could also feature in the Budget.

In the general Budget presented Wednesday, the government earmarked Rs 14,984 crore under the Revised Budget Estimates for the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, providing the financial backdrop for Thursday’s sector-specific announcements.

The Agriculture Budget is also expected to spell out the TVK government’s longer-term strategy for increasing agricultural productivity, strengthening farmers’ incomes and attracting investment into food processing and allied sectors.

With the government beginning its first full budgetary exercise after assuming office, Thursday’s Agriculture Budget will be closely watched for how far the TVK administration translates its election commitments to farmers into concrete schemes and financial allocations.