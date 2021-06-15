Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that heavy rain will lash a few places in the state for the next two days.

“Heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul and Deogarh districts, Tuesday. A few places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Keonjhar districts will witness heavy rain Wednesday,” the IMD said.

Under the influence of the low pressure, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay Bengal off Odisha coast till June 15. Therefore, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast.

Astaranga in Puri district recorded a maximum rainfall of 17 cm during past 24 hours, while the rainfall was 13 cm at Kakatpur, 9 cm at Niali (Cuttack), 9 cm at Mathili (Malkangiri), 8 cm at Tigiria (Cuttack), 8 cm at Lamataput (Koraput), 7 cm at each of Kankadahada (Dhenkanal), Kolabira (Jharsuguda), Komna (Nuapada), 6 cm each at Champua (Keonjhar), Bangiriposi (Mayurbhanj), Satyabadi (Puri), Deogaon (Jharsuguda), Swam-Patna (Keonjhar), Ambabhona (Bargarh) and Attabira (Bargarh), the weatherman said, adding that many other places in rural Odisha have received rainfall during past 24 hours.

