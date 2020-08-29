Bhubaneswar: Many parts of rain-soaked Odisha are likely to be battered by heavy downpour from September 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre sources informed Saturday.

According to sources, Friday’s well-marked low-pressure areas over south-west Jharkhand and its neighbourhood areas now remain over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of east Madhya Pradesh.

Under its impact, some areas in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh and Gajapati districts might witness heavy rainfall from September 1, the sources said.

Odisha has reported 838.2mm rainfall from June 1 to August 25, which is three percent less than normal. Malkangiri district reported 1439.8mm highest rainfall followed by Deogarh district with 1128.9mm, Sambalpur district 973.9mm, Koraput district 953.6mm and Dhenkanal district 949.1mm, during the same period.

Notably, inflow of rainwater at Hirakud Dam was 8,53,029 Cusecs and outflow was 6,94,200 Cusecs, by 6am this morning. Water flow in the downstream of the dam was 8,95,708 Cusecs near Mundali.

PNN