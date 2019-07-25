Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area over North West and west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to bring heavy rains to coastal and south Odisha from July 26, said the regional centre of IMD here Thursday.

Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Boudh are the districts expected to experience heavy to heavier downpour.

The low pressure area induced rain will continue throughout July 27 and it will reduce July 28, said the IMD.

The regional centre sources said isolated places of the state received some amount of rain in the last 24 hours. Keonjhar recorded 31.6mm rainfall. Similarly, Bolangir and Koraput recorded 15 and 24.2mm rainfall respectively.

Since June 1, the state so far has recorded 32 per cent deficit rains.

PNN