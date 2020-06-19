Sambalpur: Hectic parleys have begun for the post of chairperson of the Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) as the state government has launched a process to nominate a new face for the post, a report said.

The post is lying vacant since October, 2019 after former chairperson Bijay Kumar Mohanty resigned two months before the end of his term. Speculations were rife as to who would become the chairperson as many aspirants from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have started lobbying for the post while the reason behind Mohanty’s resignation is yet to be known.

Many senior leaders and youth leaders have thrown their hats into the ring. Among the aspirants are Sanjit Mohanty, executive president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD), former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi, former BJD district president Pramod Rath, Anand Jena and Rajkishore Das.

Political observers said nothing could be predicted at this time as it is the Chief Minister who will select one from among many aspirants for the top post.

Mohanty is known for his organizational skills and is involved in various labour outfits and organisations and is the state secretary of Kendu leaves employees association.

He hopes the Chief Minister will nominate him as he has promoted youth leaders of the party in various fields. Former MLA Raseswari Panigrahi, who was defeated in the last elections, also expects to make it to the post.

Earlier, there were speculations that the party will not rehabilitate the leaders who have been defeated in last elections. However, Raseswari became hopeful after the Chief Minister appointed former Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Das Burma as vice-chairman of the State Planning Board and former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai as the chairman of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation and Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.

Raseswari hopes the party will take note of her good work. Meanwhile, the party has appointed Siddharth Das as the new district president. Speculations are also high that the party might nominate former district president Pramod Rath for the post. Rath is also lobbying for the post. Senior leader Anand Jena is also lobbying for the post.

On the other hand, Rajkishore Das, elder brother of state health minister Naba Kishore Das, who joined the party before last elections, is another aspirant for the post.

