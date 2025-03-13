A viral helmet camera video has surfaced, exposing the dangers of high-speed riding on busy roads. The footage, captured from a trailing biker’s helmet camera, reveals a horrifying multi-vehicle collision caused by one reckless rider’s loss of control.

The video begins at a traffic signal turning green, with two scooters moving forward at a normal pace. Everything seems routine until the next frame reveals a speeding Hero bike racing ahead. The biker, seemingly in a rush, attempts to weave through traffic at an uncontrollable speed.

Within moments, the inevitable happens when the biker loses control and slams straight into the back of one of the scooters. The impact is so severe that the scooter tilts sharply, crashing into another innocent rider on its left. Unable to withstand the sudden force, the second scooter’s rider loses balance and falls hard onto the road.

But the chaos doesn’t stop there. The second scooter, now without its rider, continues rolling forward uncontrollably, veering straight toward two unsuspecting pedestrians on the roadside. The footage freezes just as the scooter smashes into them, sending them tumbling on the road.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘MotorOctane’.

A Series Of Crashes! Here is a video which shows how reckless driving causes accidents and how innocent people suffer! Don’t Miss The End & Don’t Be Like This Guy!@Oggy_F pic.twitter.com/s6pGCWMy98 — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) March 13, 2025

Also Read: Man held in Odisha for murdering sons who opposed his remarriage

The frame-by-frame breakdown in the video illustrates the catastrophic impact of overspeeding and reckless riding.

This viral video serves as a harsh reminder: ‘speed thrills, but also kills.’

PNN