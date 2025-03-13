Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his two minor sons in Odisha’s Nayagarh district as they “opposed” his second marriage following the death of his first wife, police said Thursday.

The grandmother of the deceased has also been arrested for “helping her son” in the murder, they said.

The incident took place in the Fatehgarh police station area March 9, and the police recovered the bodies of the two minors the next morning from their house.

The deceased were identified as Akash Mohanty (14) and Bikash Mohanty (9).

“Following the death of his first wife two years ago, the man was preparing for a second marriage. But, his two sons, especially the elder one, were opposing the decision. Therefore, the accused, with the help of his mother, strangled the two boys to death and then hung them from the ceiling,” SP S Susree said.

PTI