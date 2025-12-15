A viral video from Madhya Pradesh is spreading smiles online, showing how a traffic stop can deliver a safety message with humour and humanity. In the clip, a traffic policeman stops an elderly man riding a motorcycle without a helmet and calmly asks why he isn’t wearing one. Smiling, the man replies, “Sir, helmets aren’t made in the size of my head.”

Sceptical at first, the policeman hands over his own helmet and asks the rider to try it on. The helmet gets stuck halfway, prompting laughter from onlookers and a smile from the officer himself. Instead of issuing a fine, the policeman uses the moment to make a broader point, appealing to helmet manufacturers to produce helmets in all sizes, stressing that road safety is for everyone.

The video, shared on Instagram by @memes_tube099, has drawn amused reactions from users, many praising the officer’s humane approach and calling it a reminder that awareness can sometimes be more effective than punishment.