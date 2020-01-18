Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera Saturday said that wearing helmets will be mandatory for pillion riders in the state.

“After the completion of three-month relaxation period, traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicles Act will be strictly enforced from March 1. Helmets for pillion riders and seat belts for occupants in four-wheelers will be mandatory,” Behera told media persons here.

He said checking against traffic violation will be intensified after completion of the relaxation period.

Notably, the state Government had on November 28 extended deadline for enforcement of new traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicles Act by three months in view of huge rush at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state for driving licenses.

Prior to this, the state government had relaxed implementation of the new traffic rules for three months ending November 30.