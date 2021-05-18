Bhubaneswar: Women and Child Development (W&CD) Minister Tukuni Sahu Monday directed the officials to provide necessary services to all pregnant women who are coming from other states during Covid lockdown.

Sahu, during the review meeting Monday, also informed that the registration for ‘MAMATA’ scheme, which was launched for pregnant women and lactating mothers, has been extended to seven months of conception instead of three months. They can also ask any scheme related queries through helpline number 181.

The Minister said that to alleviate the issue of maternal and infant under-nutrition, Government of Odisha has launched a state specific scheme called MAMATA, a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme. This scheme provides monetary support to the pregnant and lactating women to enable them improved nutrition and promote health seeking behaviour.

She also instructed authorities to make sure all pregnant women must go through the Covid testing and must be provided all services and facilities. She instructed the district health officers, anganwadi centres, child care units, one stop centres and others to be active in providing all necessary materials such as medical help, PPE kit and ration to these women.

PNN