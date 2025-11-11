Mumbai: Actor and parliamentarian Hema Malini Tuesday expressed anger over the circulation of false reports about the death of her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been on ventilator support since November 10.

“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” Hema Malini wrote in a post on X.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Family sources said the 89-year-old actor remains under medical supervision and is responding to treatment.

Amid several unverified reports claiming Dharmendra’s death, his daughter, actor Esha Deol, also issued a statement dismissing the rumours and said her father is “stable and recovering.”

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” Esha Deol said in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Widely known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, Dharmendra has starred in several Hindi film classics, including Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke.