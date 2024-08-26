Thiruvananthapuram: A week after the explosive Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the Kerala film industry came out, two film personalities have quit the posts that they held in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and Monday fresh allegations have surfaced, involving two-time CPI(M) legislator Mukesh.

On Sunday AMMA general secretary Siddique and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and film icon Ranjith quit their posts.

Actress Minu Muneer Monday said she faced bad experiences with Mukesh, popular actors Manian Pillai Raju, Jayasurya and former general secretary of AMMA-Edavela Babu from 2008 to 2013, following which she left the film industry.

Muneer said in 2008, Jayasurya hugged her while she was coming out of the toilet.

“This happened and I was taken aback and Mukesh also misbehaved with me by barging into my room. Raju and Babu spoke to me in words that had sexual overtones,” said Muneer.

She said these four actors played their part after she applied for membership to AMMA and her application was rejected.

“After those bad experiences I left the industry and now with the Hema Committee report out and a special police team formed to probe the allegations, I will definitely register my complaint,” said Muneer.

Meanwhile, Raju said that he was convalescing after surgery and was not able to react earlier.

“It’s natural that more and more allegations will now surface from those who were not successful in the industry. My take is to let there be a probe. We all saw how a hugely popular former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had to face similar allegations,” said Raju.

Incidentally soon after the resignations of Siddique and Ranjith came, the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to form a high-level police team which includes four women IPS officers.

The team will have its first meeting Tuesday to decide its way forward.

Meanwhile State Minister of Culture and Films Saji Cherian Monday told the media that he has nothing more to add as CM Vijayan has already informed people about what the government is doing.

“The Law Minister has also spoken on what is going to happen and hence I have nothing more to add,” said Cherian.

State Minister of Local Self Government, MB Rajesh said the law would take its course and the state government would play its part.

Now all eyes are on the forthcoming AMMA special executive meeting which was planned for Tuesday but had to be postponed.

President of AMMA, superstar Mohanlal whose wife is hospitalised in Chennai has expressed his inability to be present at Kochi to take part in the meeting and hence it has been postponed.

The meeting has to have the presence of the secretary and president, but with Siddique resigning and Mohanlal seeking a few more days, the AMMA meeting will have to be held some other time.