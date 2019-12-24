Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren met Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu here Tuesday and staked claim to form government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Hemant was formally elected as the JMM legislature party leader. Soren, accompanied by other top leaders of his party, the Congress and the RJD – which comprised the opposition alliance in the Assembly polls – called on the govenor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form government.

Hemant will take oath as the chief minister n December 29 at 1.00pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said.

The opposition combine bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in Jharkhand’s 81-member Assembly. The BJP got 25 seats.

PTI