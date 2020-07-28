Bhubaneswar: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, World Hepatitis Day is being observed this year with an aim to create awareness about the viral infection on the theme ‘Hepatitis-free future’.

It may be noted that Viral Hepatitis are of five types – A, B, C, D and E – of which A & E spread through faecal-oral contamination whereas Hepatitis B & C are transmitted through blood and blood products.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Dr Sushant Kumar Sethi, senior consultant and head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, said “Hepatitis B and C virus are the leading causes of liver cancer in the world. However, it is a concern that more than 80 per cent of patients with viral Hepatitis are unaware of this. Viral Hepatitis is not confined to one place but causes pandemic sometimes.”

There is effective vaccination for Hepatitis B by which we can eradicate the dreaded disease.

Facts and figures: Between 2011 and 2014, approximately 13,000 people were suffering from Hepatitis in Odisha.

Moreover, the prevalence of Hepatitis B is 2-3 per cent in Odisha whereas Hepatitis C is less than 1 per cent, according to various studies.

However, in certain tribes like Mankidia and Juanga, Hepatitis B prevalence is as high as 15 per cent.

Out of 500 million patients with viral Hepatitis more than 80 per cent are unaware of the disease.

Therefore, the World Hepatitis Day aims at creating awareness, prevention by screening and vaccination along with treatment for viral Hepatitis.