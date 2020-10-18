Puri: During his visit to Puri Saturday to take stock of the ongoing beautification work, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik won many hearts with his down-to-earth nature. He stood on the Grand Road itself to have a view of Lord ‘Patitapaban’ like any other common man.

Many political leaders and ministers have visited the holy town during this COVID-19 situation when the temple was out of bounds for devotees and visitors. They were seen going near the ‘Aruna Stambha’ to have a glimpse of Lord ‘Patitapaban’.

People gathered near the temple Saturday also expected Naveen to follow suit. However, proving them wrong, the Chief Minister did not go to the ‘Aruna Stambha’ and instead folded his hands and had darshan of Lord ‘Patitapaban’ from a distance like any other common visitor.

Enjoying the beauty of Srimandir from Emaar Mutt:

After going around the temple, Naveen stood at Emaar Mutt for some time and feasted his eyes with the beautiful scenery of the majestic temple. With the sun setting at that time, the black silhouette of the temple in stark contrast against the reddish sky with clouds hovering above was breathtaking indeed. Earlier, due to encroachment, devotees and pilgrims used to lose such an opportunity. The Chief Minister was seen standing there for some time enjoying the beauty of nature.

Poses for shutterbugs:

After visiting the temple, Naveen was about to proceed towards his car when the photographers who had not taken any clicks of the CM wished to take some pictures and journalists wanted to learn the agenda behind the trip. As he was about to leave Puri for Bhubaneswar, the policemen had already cordoned off the path to his car and his personal security officers had already taken positions to lead the Chief Minister to his car.

Proving them wrong, the Chief Minister stayed back and stood near Shri Jagannath Information Centre posing for the lensmen. Thereafter, he informed the journalists about the objective of his visit to Puri.

Visit after nine months:

The Chief Minister was seen walking along the ‘Meghanad Pacheri’ (boundary wall of the temple). All the while, he seemed to be enjoying the walk alongside the wall. Last time, he visited Puri was January 16. On that tour, he had laid foundation stones for seven mega projects to make the holy city a world-class heritage city.

Prefers to walk:

Knowing that the Chief Minister would move around the temple, the district administration had engaged a battery-operated auto rickshaw. The auto driver was also on cloud nine to have the Chief Minister in his auto. He was eagerly waiting for Naveen to arrive. Few moments later, he did arrive and went around the temple but on foot instead of auto-rickshaw.

The Chief Minister clearly has won many hearts in this town with his simplicity during the short trip, if reaction of the public is anything to go by.

PNN