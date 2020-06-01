Bhubaneswar: Two days after the centre announced a phased exit from lockdown, the Government of Odisha has issued the state’s separate Unlock 1.0 guidelines Monday.
At a media conference held here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy informed about the guidelines.
The key points of his address are as follows:
- Shopping malls to remain closed till June 30.
- Schools and educational institutes to remain closed till July 31.
- Hotels can operate but with 30 per cent
- Hotels to serve food only to their in-house guests.
- Curfew time to remain from 7pm to 7am despite the Home Ministry’s allowed relaxation.
- No movement of people on Saturday and Sunday in higher reporting cases.
- Religious places not to be crowded till June 30.
- State police to tighten their vigilance for compliance.
- Urban local bodies to enforce the rules in urban areas.
- Gyms, theatres, mass gathering still not allowed.
- Rs 500, instead of earlier Rs 200, to be collected from those who are found not wearing masks and spitting in public places for first two offences and later a fine of Rs 1,000 will be collected.
PNN