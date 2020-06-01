Bhubaneswar: Two days after the centre announced a phased exit from lockdown, the Government of Odisha has issued the state’s separate Unlock 1.0 guidelines Monday.

At a media conference held here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy informed about the guidelines.

The key points of his address are as follows:

Shopping malls to remain closed till June 30. Schools and educational institutes to remain closed till July 31. Hotels can operate but with 30 per cent Hotels to serve food only to their in-house guests. Curfew time to remain from 7pm to 7am despite the Home Ministry’s allowed relaxation. No movement of people on Saturday and Sunday in higher reporting cases. Religious places not to be crowded till June 30. State police to tighten their vigilance for compliance. Urban local bodies to enforce the rules in urban areas. Gyms, theatres, mass gathering still not allowed. Rs 500, instead of earlier Rs 200, to be collected from those who are found not wearing masks and spitting in public places for first two offences and later a fine of Rs 1,000 will be collected.

PNN