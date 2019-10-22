With the advent of latest technologies even two-three year old phones are getting obsolete. Moreover, with per capita income rising, the customers prefer to stick to latest designs and models. This, of course, poses the inevitable question of what to do with the old phone that still is working fine.

Here we bring you several DIY options that you can try with your old phone.

Home security: Old smartphones can easily be turned into a home security system. With Wi-Fi and high-res built-in cameras, an old smartphone can guard the house for you at all times. Besides, you can download Skype and configure it up to ‘automatically accept incoming video calls’ so that you can keep a tab on things while you’re out of home. There also are apps that offer live video streaming and motion-detection alerts. You can keep an eye on your front porch or use it to check on your pets while you are away.

Fun camera for your kid: Camera technology has advanced so well that it has nearly reached saturation point. Beyond gimmicks of additional cameras, megapixels and sensors, there is little difference in picture quality – especially if you compare your new phone with a couple of year old one in the same price bracket. Well, at least this is true when it comes to letting your kids click away all that they want. On a small screen, the difference is barely there. While many parents will argue against giving kids phones with access to internet, there apparently is no harm in handing them an old one without internet. It will surely help brightening their creative side.

Sleep tracker and alarm: You can download an app to track your sleep and use it to wake you up too. Using a backup phone to play soft melodies all night long would mean, your primary phone would have all the juice left in it – just in case you need to move out shortly after getting up.

E-book reader: The people on the go, now-a-days prefer to read stuff on their digital devices. Besides, that digital device needs to be compact enough for someone to easily carry and large enough for news articles and books to be read easily. Sounds exactly like the description of a smartphone, isn’t it! Well, this is one of the things you can do with your old smartphone while you are saving charge on your primary one.

Entertainment: How about storing your favourite songs or that movie that you haven’t been able to watch – on that old phone! You can play them whenever you like and wherever you like and won’t have to worry about disruptions while taking calls, doing stuff and charging your primary phone. The old one won’t mind staying put near that sound system in your house while the new one moves along with you.