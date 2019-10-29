Many strange traditions are found in the world that surprise us on a regular basis. Today we are going to tell you about one such tradition where women make relationships with strangers and the reason behind this is a long-standing tradition.

It’s one of the world’s most bizarre and best kept secrets of Indonesia. In the world’s largest Muslim majority country, thousands of Indonesian pilgrims travel to the Gunung Kemukus, otherwise known as ‘Sex Mountain’ in Central Java, to have sex with strangers as part of a religious ritual. They believe that having sex with strangers will bring good luck. This tradition has been going on here since the 16th century.

They believe that every 35 days you have to perform sex seven consecutive times for the ritual to work. The ancient ritual dates back to 16th century and is a regular meeting of ritual believers participating in sexual acts, with the view that it brings good luck and fortune.

From married men, housewives, government officials and prostitutes, there’s a variety of people who participate.

According to history, a young Indonesian prince had an affair with his step mother. They ran away to the mountain and had sex and mid coitus they were caught, killed and buried.

There is a shrine now and because they didn’t get to finish the act, others believe that if you do, fortune will come to you, most people like poor farmers who want to get ahead in life.

The ritual has become so popular now that it has turned into a tourist attraction for locals with the government charging people to go there, and setting up stalls.

Many hotels have also been built there, where couples spend beautiful time fulfilling their wishes.