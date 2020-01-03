You must have seen animals kept in cages, but there is also a place in this world where people live in iron cages like animals. Now you must be wondering to know the place and what is the reason behind it. So let us tell you why people are forced to live in such conditions.

The name of this country is Hong Kong. Here people live in iron cages, but they are also not easily found. They also have to pay a price for this. It is said that the cost of a cage is between HK$1,800 and HK$2,400 per month. Cage homes generally have poor safety levels due to their location within old buildings and inadequate fire protection.

Hundreds of people live in each apartment inside the cages. There are only two toilets in an apartment, due to which people have to face a lot of problems too. It is legal to run these apartments, but landlords must first have a special license for it.

The size of the cages is determined and is equivalent to a small cabin, while a cage is coffin-shaped. People use bamboo mats instead of mattresses for sleeping.

Cage homes also lack privacy because the cages are situated close to each other. Even though some modern cage homes have partitions to separate different sections, these typically consist of only a thin piece of wood or paper board.

People who live in cage homes are often victims of destitution. The effect of living in such dilapidated, isolated, and cramped quarters can lead to a higher incidence of mental illness. Some elderly people have described their lives in cage homes as “waiting for death.”