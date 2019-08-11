Milk is nutrient-rich and contains many other nutrients including protein and lactose. Interspecies consumption of milk is not uncommon, particularly among humans.

Milk is an important need in day to day life as tea lovers are increasing very fast in the world. Especially in India, people are habituated to tea. Moreover, it is also said and believed that milk is sacred for which and used during rituals.

Today, we are going to tell you about a place where selling milk is considered a sin. You may not believe it, but it is a true. This weird tradition is followed is ‘Kuan Kheda’ village, 9 kilometers away from Agra district headquarters.

Even today, selling milk is not allowed in this village. It is said that if anyone tried to sell milk in this village, then his/her family members will face unknown problem and even sometimes lose their lives.

The head of this village says that ‘this practice has been going on in our village since decades. If anyone needs milk, then he is given for free but they cannot sell it.

Villagers believed that there used to be a saint near the village who was a cow devotee, he was the one who advised the villagers not to sell milk 400 year back and the advice given by the saint is been followed till date.

PNN/Agencies