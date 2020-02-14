We all know marriage has its own beliefs and rituals which differ from place to place. Leave aside other countries, there are many customs about marriage in India itself. But today we are going to tell you about such a custom, which will stun you.

There is a tribe in West Africa where one has to steal another’s wife to get married. Let us know other facts related to this unique ritual and custom.

Actually, the people of the Wodabbe means (people of the taboo) tribe of West Africa steal and marry each other’s wives. This type of marriage is the identity of this tribe.

It is said that the first marriage of the people of this tribe is done at the will of the family, but the custom of marrying the second is slightly different. According to the convention, it is necessary to steal another man’s wife for a second marriage. If you fail to do so, then you do not get the right to marry again.

A festival named Gerewol is organised annually among the people of this tribe. During this event, boys dress up and paint their faces. After this, in the collective event, they try to attract the wives of others through dance and other activities.

But during this time one has to take care that her husband is not aware of this. After this, if a woman runs away with another man, the people of that community find them and get them married. This second marriage is accepted as a love marriage.

Another strange custom is parents are not allowed to talk directly to their two first born children, who will often be cared for by their grandparents. During daylight, husband and wife cannot hold hands or speak in a personal manner with each other.