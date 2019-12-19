There are many weird customs in the world, but the weirdest is here.

A small village in Dehradun province, North India, is rarest thing one can think of. Here a woman is forced to marry all the brothers of her husband and alternately love each person every night.

In this village, women have to sleep with one person each night and at the end of the day, they do not even know the father of the children born.

This custom originates from Mahabharata, where Draupadi was forced to marry 5 siblings of the Pandavas. It is believed that it brings health and wealth to the family.

According to this custom, women must “make love” alternatively to one of her husbands every night.

A young girl named Rajo Verma had got married to Guddu, 24 years old in 2009. One year after marrying her first husband Guddu , Rajo continued marrying other brother-in-laws, alternatively Baiju, 32, Sant Ram, 28, Gopal, 26, and her latest husband is youngest brother Dinesh, 19.

Every night she must ‘have sex’ with one of them. They even set schedule to ‘make love’ to ensure their equality.

But this custom causes many serious results. One of them is that Rajo’s children aren’t aware who their father is. However curious may be, people in Dehradun never take ADN tests because of both custom and poverty.