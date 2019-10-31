Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday turned 21 Wednesday, and her father Chunky Panday posted a cute wish for her, saying she is ‘his first superhit home production’.

Birthday girl. My first superhit home production,” Chunky wrote on Instagram. Along with it, he posted a photograph in which Ananya Panday is seen posing, wearing a birthday crown.

Ananya’s mother Bhavna too wished her on social media. “Love you and so proud of you my little girl !! Keep Shining brighter and brighter,” Bhavna wrote.

Ananya celebrated her birthday with media and paparazzi at her home here.

Ananya Panday made her debut in the Hindi movie industry with the film Student of the Year 2 earlier in 2019. The film had Tiger Shroff playing the role of hero. Ananya Panday will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

Thanking her fans for their wishes, Ananya took to Instagram and wrote: “21. This year has been the most special yet since I got to live my dream. Thank you to my lovely family, friends, team, media and supporters for sticking by and I hope you always stay. Blessed with the best.”

Agencies