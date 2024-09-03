New Delhi: Does your work keep you glued to screens for a longer period? Beware, coupled with no physical activity, it might take a toll on your brain’s cognitive functions and lead to digital dementia, warned experts on Tuesday.

The term “digital dementia” means memory issues and cognitive deterioration brought on by over-dependence on digital devices like smartphones, computers, etc.

“Long periods of screen time can affect the brain’s cognitive functions,” Dr Vinayak Kshirsagar, Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon, DPU Super Speciality Hospital, Pimpri, Pune told IANS.

“This is basically because of the decreased attention span and prolonged screen time, which often involves sitting in a difficult posture on the bed or couch. This can cause various health-related problems, such as obesity, body aches, spine problems, and backaches,” he said.

Dementia is a broad term for a range of cognitive impairments that significantly affect an individual’s daily functioning.

While more common among older people, recent research has highlighted the association between a sedentary lifestyle and an increased risk of developing dementia, especially in younger adults. It emphasises the importance of physical activity in both prevention and management.

A 2022 study investigated the relationship between total dementia risk and sedentary activities, such as watching television and using computers, and found that regardless of physical activity levels, spending more time engaged in sedentary activities increases the risk of developing dementia.

Another study found individuals who used screens for more than four hours a day had a higher chance of developing vascular dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“The symptoms of digital dementia include short-term memory loss, trouble remembering words and difficulty in multitasking, a decline of attention span and learning capacity. Its consequences are aggravated by a sedentary lifestyle characterised by long periods of inactivity when the person is tied to his desk and screen for a majority of the day,” Dr. Pawan Ojha, Director – Neurology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, told IANS.

Prolonged periods of inactivity such as sitting or lying down while awake, are increasingly common in modern society. This lifestyle has been linked to various health issues, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and dementia.

“Physical inactivity can lead to structural changes in the brain, inflammation and reduces blood flow to the brain,” Dr (Lt Gen) CS Narayanan, VSM Chairman, Institute of Neurosciences, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, told IANS.

“This can also lead to changes in behavioural patterns because continuous digital processing means our memory isn’t being trained for short and fast-paced tasks. We’re not using all of our neuronal channels in the brain as much, which can lead to excessive anxiety, stress levels, and possible changes in behavioural patterns,” Kshirsagar said.

Narayanan said conditions like obesity and diabetes, which are exacerbated by inactivity, are also known risk factors for dementia.

Incorporating short, frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day can help reduce sedentary time. Simple activities like standing up, stretching, or taking a short walk can make a significant difference.

“Regular exercise, particularly aerobic activity, can improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and enhance neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to reorganise itself by forming new neural connections. These benefits are critical in maintaining cognitive function and reducing the risk of dementia,” the expert said.

The experts also suggested moderate use of screen time. For general cognitive health, it’s critical to utilize digital technology carefully and have a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

IANS