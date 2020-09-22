Ever wondered what the symbols embossed on Indian coins below the year mean! Well, you are not alone. Many, though curious, are not aware of the fact behind this. Read on to know more.

In India, coins are minted through Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) at four mints in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Noida.

The coins have certain symbols so that they can be identified where they have been minted.

Coins with no symbol below the year

There are certain coins that don’t have any symbols below the year. If you have seen these coins, understand that they have been minted in Kolkata mint. The Kolkata mint was established in the year 1757.

Coins with diamond, ‘B’ or ‘M’ symbols below the year

You may have come across with these coins that have a diamond-like symbol or ‘B’, ‘M’ letters below the year. It means they have been minted in Mumbai mint. The Mumbai mint was established in the year 1829.

Coins with star, split diamond or dot in diamond symbols below the year

Coins with a star, split diamond or dot in diamond symbols below the year signify it that they are from Hyderabad mint. The mint was set up in the year 1903 by the then government of the Nizam, Hyderabad.

Coins with round dot symbol below the year

If there is a circular dot on coins below the year, it means these coins have been minted in Noida mint, established in the year 1984.

PNN