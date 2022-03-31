New Delhi: Hero Electronix, the Hero Group’s technology company on Thursday ventured into the smart lifestyle space with its latest release of Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses.

Priced at Rs 5,990, the new audio sunglasses will be available in a classic wayfarer shape and in five exciting lens colours – classic black, cool blue, shimmer yellow, classic green and shiny orange.

“The Qualcomm aptX HD Audio in these sunglasses lets you discreetly listen to music without the hassle of covering your ears. They work smoothly with Siri and Google Assistant letting you take calls, hands-free. Whether you’re riding a bike or driving in the sun, the audio direction instructions will help you navigate conveniently,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, Qubo Go audio sunglasses are a smart upgrade to the modern lifestyle. These Bluetooth-enabled Sunglasses come equipped with polarized UV protection lenses, directional open ear speakers, and an advanced inbuilt microphone.

With up to 6 hours playtime, these sunglasses can be used for a variety of outdoor activities like running, cycling, skating, bike riding, hiking, travelling to work, yoga, shopping, among others.

IANS