Mumbai: The makers of the Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 released a new poster of the film Wednesday.

The film is a sequel to the successful 2014 romantic action film which saw Tiger in his debut role opposite Kriti Sanon.

The poster showcases Tiger Shroff’s character of Babloo in a suave avatar with guns pointing at him from all possible directions, yet his character seems calm and composed in such a tricky situation.

The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who have earlier delivered hits like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 with Tiger. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness Tiger pushing the boundaries with regards to action.

The film, written by Rajat Arora, has music by Grammy Award winning composer A. R. Rahman, and is scheduled to release in theaters April 29 on the occasion of Eid.