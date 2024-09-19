Hezbollah launched new strikes into northern Israel Thursday, continuing its exchanges with Israeli forces, heightening fears of a larger conflict since their 2006 war.

This escalation follows explosions in Lebanon that killed 32 and injured over 3,000. Hezbollah signalled it would maintain near-daily attacks, showing support for Hamas in response to Israel’s 11-month Gaza campaign, following Hamas’ October 7 assault. Despite international pressure from the US and France to avoid all-out war, Israeli leaders have said they are determined to change the status quo dramatically.

Now, let’s decode Hezbollah.

Hezbollah’s origin and rise to power

Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

It was part of Iran’s strategy to export its 1979 Islamic Revolution and fight Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in 1982.

Hezbollah, aligned with Tehran’s Shi’ite Islamist ideology, recruited Lebanese Shi’ite Muslims and grew from a shadowy faction to a powerful group with influence over the Lebanese state.

Hezbollah’s military strength

Unlike other groups in Lebanon, Hezbollah retained its weapons after the civil war to continue fighting Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon.

Guerrilla warfare forced Israel to withdraw in 2000, and Hezbollah demonstrated its military advances in the 2006 war, firing thousands of rockets into Israel.

Hezbollah now possesses precision rockets, drones, and claims to have 100,000 fighters.

Iran provides weapons and hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the group.

Hezbollah’s role in the Israel-Hamas conflict

Hezbollah maintains deep ties with Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Islamic Jihad, both backed by Iran.

Hezbollah said it was in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance, as Hamas launched its assault on Israel October 7.

Since then, Hezbollah has exchanged cross-border fire with Israel several times, and for the first time, Islamic Jihad attacked Israel from Lebanon, including an October 10 infiltration.

Hezbollah’s influence across the Middle East

Hezbollah’s military and political presence has inspired and supported other Iranian-backed groups in the region.

It has trained armed groups in Iraq and participated in fighting there, and Saudi Arabia claims Hezbollah has fought alongside Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, although Hezbollah denies this.

Hezbollah has also played a significant role in Syria, aiding President Bashar al-Assad’s regime during the country’s civil war.

Hezbollah’s political and military control in Lebanon

Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon is strengthened by its sophisticated arsenal and support from many Lebanese Shi’ites, who view it as a defence against Israel.

Hezbollah has ministers in government and lawmakers in parliament. It became more politically prominent in 2005 after Syria withdrew from Lebanon

A UN-backed court convicted three Hezbollah members in absentia for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. Hezbollah denies any involvement, calling the court a tool of its enemies.

Western accusations and perception of Hezbollah

Western countries, including the U.S., designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation, along with U.S.-allied Gulf states like Saudi Arabia.

The European Union classifies Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group but not its political wing.

The US blames Hezbollah for the 1983 suicide bombings that destroyed the US Marine barracks and the US embassy in Beirut, as well as a French barracks bombing the same year, killing 58 French soldiers.

Hezbollah has also been blamed for attacks in Argentina, including the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center that killed 85 people, and the 1992 Israeli embassy attack that killed 29. Both Hezbollah and Iran deny responsibility for these attacks.

