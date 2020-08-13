COVID SANGRAMEE

The mobile app has been developed in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund

It aims at connecting with the youth with correct information and messages on COVID-19

post news network

Bhubaneswar, August 12: The department of Health and Family Welfare launched a mobile application ‘COVIDSANGRAMEE 2020 CHALLENGE’ on the International Youth Day, Wednesday.

Recognising the key role of youth in the fight against COVID, the mobile application has been developed in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and is aimed at reaching this age group with correct information and messages on COVID-19.

This should help in promoting thereby limiting the spread of COVID and also preventing associated stigma and discrimination. The mobile application’s learning model can be downloaded from the Google store from the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.youngchallengesrenamed.app

or from the search option ‘COVIDSANGRAMEE 20-20’ in Google play store.

The application will provide scientific and correct information on COVID-19, dispel myths, prevent stigma, and warn against discrimination positive behaviors. Presentations, briefs, videos and guidelines covering COVID-19 transmission, prevention, personal safety, importance of quarantine, stigma, discrimination, do’s & don’ts and myths and facts are part of the application.

Under the section ‘Check Your Knowledge’ participants can take up a simple quiz to assess their understanding of COVID-19. At the end of the quiz, the person gets a certificate for answering correctly at least 50 pc of the multiple choice questions.