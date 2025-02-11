Bhubaneswar: Chile-based e-fuel company HIF Global has expressed interest to invest around $1 billion in Odisha’s renewable energy sector, an official statement said Tuesday.

The company made a presentation before Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who is also in charge of the Energy and Agriculture Departments, in this regard.

“The firm has expressed its interest to invest around $1 billion for methanol synthesis project in Odisha,” the statement said.

HIF Global has requested to provide 50 acres of land, adequate water and electricity supply, it said.

“We are ready to provide all kinds of facilities as per the government guidelines. We have an investment-friendly, single-window clearance system,” Singh Deo said.

The project has potential to create job opportunities for more than 250 people in the operational phase, and for over 500 people in the functional phase, the statement said.

PTI