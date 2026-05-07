Jajpur: A rare ‘devil fish’ was caught by a local fisherman at the mouth of Jamuna canal, originating from Kharasrota river in Jajpur district, Tuesday.

Fisherman Debashish Pati had cast his net in the canal when he pulled up the fish with a bizarre look.

‘Devil fish’ is a colloquial term used for different species.

In Odisha, such sightings are often linked to the invasive suckermouth catfish (Hypostomus plecostomus), native to South America, known for its armoured body and suction mouth that threaten local ecosystems.

Crowds of curious onlookers gathered at the site to catch a glimpse of the unusual catch.