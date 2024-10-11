Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will remain on vacation from October 10 to 19 for Durga Puja festivities. However, for applications related to urgent matters, the High Court office will remain open for four days during the vacation. Moreover, the vacation bench of the HC will function for one day – October 18, according to a notification issued by the court. The division bench of Justices Sangam Kumar Sahu and Murahari Sri Raman will preside over the matters at 11am October 18, the notification said. After wrapping up their work in the division bench, the two judges will also preside over the single benches on that day.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahu will handle criminal matters while that of judge Murahari Sri Raman will conduct a hearing on writ and civil matters, the notification added. For listing of emergency matters for hearing by the vacation bench, applicants should put the petitions in the drop box installed at Deputy Registrar (Judicial) office, between 11am and 00:00 hrs of October 17.

This apart, the High Court office will remain open October 14, 15, 17 and 18 between 11am and 3pm during the vacation. During these four days, applications pertaining to urgent matters will be received at the computer filing counter between 11am and 00:00 hrs. The urgent writ, civil and criminal matters applied October 9 will be listed for hearing by the vacation bench. According to the notification, matters that were not listed under IPC Sections 482 and 483 or fresh bail applications will be listed as per the registration dates.