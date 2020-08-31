Bhubaneswar: A high level meeting is going to be held Monday here over the date to hold final semester/year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations.

The meeting which is to be held through video conferencing and chaired by Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, vice-chancellors of all universities. Besides, examination controllers and principals of all the colleges will also be taking part in the meeting.

The outcome of the meeting will decide the date for the final semester/year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations.

The higher education department had decided to cancel both theory and practical tests of the final semester/final year of UG and PG courses June 11.

Notably, a petition had been filed at the Supreme Court demanding cancellation of examinations owing to coronavirus pandemic and promotion of the students on the basis of their internal assessment.

The Supreme Court in its order Friday said the UGC guideline for mandatory final examination is fair. The top court said that Final semester/year students cannot be promoted without appearing for the examinations.

However, the top court had also observed that the states can overrule the UGC if the state disaster management authority does feel that the situation is not conducive to hold examinations.

The UGC had issued its revised guidelines July 6 to hold the final examinations by September 30.

