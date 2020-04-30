Patnagarh: A two-member high-level inspection team from Rural Development headquarters in Bhubaneswar Thursday paid a visit to collapsed Suktel Bridge here to inspect the damage.

The team comprising of Rural Development Department chief engineer Satyajit Chakrabarti and superintendent Hemanta Kumar Dutta examined the condition of the bridge and probed the bridge collapse.

“We will investigate the matter and submit our report to the state government as soon as possible,” Chakrabarti said.

Bolangir Rural Development Department officer Kaliprasad Mahakur and Patnagarh executive engineer Antonio Kisan were also present during the probe.

Notably, two labourers were killed and another one was injured as the under-construction Suktel bridge collapsed in Tamia village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district Wednesday. The incident took place when the labourers were working under the bridge.