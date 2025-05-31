Jagatsinghpur: A powerful high tide swept across Siali beach in Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district Saturday, flooding the coastline and nearby parking areas.

The surge caused sea waters to breach nearly 200 metres inland, submerging the parking lot and adjacent areas, a source said. Local authorities and the Meteorological department attributed the flooding to the effects of a low-pressure system that triggered the unusually high tides.

Siali beach, a well-known tourist destination, experienced disruption as the sudden rise in sea level sparked concern among residents.

Officials had previously issued warnings about heavy rainfall and high tides affecting Odisha’s coastal districts due to changing weather patterns. Fishermen were advised to avoid venturing into the sea amid the turbulent conditions.

In response, Jagatsinghpur district administration has taken immediate action, ordering locals and tourists to stay away from the affected areas and enhancing coastal safety measures. Vehicles parked near the shore are being moved to safer locations, the source added.

Residents have urged the government to implement long-term protection plans.

PNN