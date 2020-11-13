Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha yet again deferred the timeline for Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 merit list result declaration.

As per the revised timeline issued by the Higher Education Department Friday, the merit list of students will be published November 21 instead of the earlier announced date November 16. Prior to this, it had been decided by the department to declare the result November 7.

The candidates are directed to update their graduation/equivalent marks on Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal by November 17 11.45 pm.

After the declaration of the result the universities and colleges will complete their admission process by December 21.

As many as 62,942 out of 71,789, who registered for the test, had appeared for the entrance examination for a total of 14,700 PG seats. The examination was conducted with all COVID-19 protocols and separate (isolation) rooms were allotted to COVID-19 positive candidates or suspected cases.

The successful students will take admission in post-graduate (PG) seats in different universities and colleges in the state.

